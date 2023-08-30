Sydney
Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA)

  • The Rocks
  1. Exterior view of MCA building with Sydney Harbour Bridge in background.
    Photograph: Museum of Contemporary Art/Anna Kucera
  2. Exterior view of MCA entrance and forecourt
    Photograph: Museum of Contemporary Art Australia/Brett Boardman
  3. Exterior view of MCA forecourt with Lindy Lee sculpture installed
    Photograph: Museum of Contemporary Art Australia/Ken Leanfore | Lindy Lee, Secret World of a Starlight Ember, 2020, installation view, Lindy Lee: Moon in a Dew Drop.
Time Out says

Sydney's home of contemporary art on Circular Quay

Perched on Circular Quay, the MCA is Sydney's year-round desination for new age and left-of-centre art. In addition to being open six days a week, the museum is also open late on Friday nights until 9pm.

Once the administration offices of the Maritime Services Board, this waterside museum was overhauled head to toe (well, almost) in 2011 and re-opened in March 2012 with light, airy, uncluttered interiors, more floor space and a boxy new facade. It's not just good looks, either: the rooftop café and sculpture terrace, high-tech education centre, and 120-seat lecture theatrette and forecourt are all worth checking out.

And the original sandstone heart is still there. “We wanted to keep the old building but provide something next to it that says immediately that this is a contemporary building,” says MCA Director Elizabeth Ann Macgregor OBE.

Inside, the galleries themselves are clean, logical and open – with long vistas to entice and draw you in further. While the design of the exterior is about drawing attention, the opposite is the case for the interior. “The most important thing is the art,” says architect Sam Marshall. “In the perfect gallery there would be no architecture visible. For most of the MCA’s exhibitions they install walls, change colours and put different surfaces in. That requires a really simple space with a really simple circulation system.”

Written by Darryn King

Details

Address:
140 George St
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 9245 2400
Opening hours:
Tue-Sun, 10am-5pm; Fri, 10am-9pm
