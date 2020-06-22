MCA's much-loved Artbar event returns in digital form for one night only

Talk about a getting the party started – the MCA has joined forces with the Biennale of Sydney Nirin to throw a First Nations-led, one-night-only digital version of their much-loved Artbar events.

Dharug artists Julie Bukari Webb and Corina Norman from the Blacktown Native Institution will open the online event with a Welcome to Country, and dancer Caroline Garcia will lead a Friday night smooth moves class. The Parai-Yah! Project will field Tamil drummers, and you’ll be able to take a sneaky peek at artist Latai Taumoepeau’s Addison Rd Community Centre studio space.

MCA public program coordinator Aileen Robalino says she can’t wait to unleash DJ MzRizk’s live DJ set, which will be broadcast from the sculpture terrace, and an arty chat between Biennale artistic director Brook Andrew and Queensland artist Eric Bridgeman.

“A celebration of the power and intimacy of tradition, ceremony and ritual, highlighting the voices of First Nations artists, MCA’s online Artbar experience is one that you can engage with in a quiet and contemplative way, as well as engage with the celebration and enjoyment of music and dance,” Robalino says.

While the last few months have certainly been surreal, Robalino says the ability to reach audiences near and far by switching to digital has been one of the silver linings.

“Hosting Artbar online definitely made me reflect on the aspects that work well and that we want to keep, such as a focus on performance and artists,” she says. “It has also allowed for opportunities we’re unable to do within our normal programming, like keeping the event free and open to anyone with access to the internet. I really hope, as life returns to something of what we had before, that this awareness of what online programming can give remains.”

The three-hour happening kicks off at 7pm this Friday, and you can register your interest here.

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.