Check out this pop-up exhibition in Redfern from two colourful emerging artists

If the work of emerging artists Kylie Washington and Natalie Jones has anything in common, it’s their unabashed use of colour. Washington’s mixed-media collages are joining forces with Jones’ “extremely silly” acrylic paintings for an inaugural joint exhibition at a pop-up space in Redfern.

Sydney artist Kylie Washington started working in mixed media collage over 20 years ago and now started integrating the mixed media look of collage into mixed media digital collage. She uses traditional forms of painting, gouache, ink and collage and integrates this into her digital work.

Melbourne-based artist Natalie Jones’, or Ladyfinger’s, aim as an artist is to bring joy and irreverence through extremely silly, (mostly) acrylic paintings. Getting lost in a world of bright nostalgia and nature, her naive style says “not really a lot, in a very loud way”. Ladyfinger has had a few small shows in Melbourne, and is on a life-long mission to create the most perfect shade of pink.

The exhibition kicks off with an opening night on Friday, June 24, from 6-8pm followed by drinks next door at neighbourhood art bar the Bearded Tit. It will then be open from Saturday May 25 from noon-5pm, then from Monday 27-Wednesday 29 from noon-5.30pm.

No Rhyme No Reason is held at 181 Regent Street, Redfern, home of Bunya Productions, the film and tv company known for titles such as Mystery Road (and complete supporters and backers of emerging artists).

