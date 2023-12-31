Sydney
Timeout

Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023

  • Art, Photography
  • Australian National Maritime Museum, Darling Harbour
A manatee in the water
Photograph: Sylvie Ayer | Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 exhibition | A manatee in the Homosassa River, Florida
Time Out says

See the deep blue sea like never before at this world-premiere award-winning ocean photography exhibition

There’s something so intriguing about exploring the depths of the ocean, because we don't get much chance to check out what's down there. If you’re not a diver but you’ve always wanted to see what happens underneath the ripples of the water's surface, check out the world premiere of an ocean photography exhibition that's coming to the Australian National Maritime Museum. 

From November 16, the Ocean Photographer of the Year 2023 exhibition will feature all of the winners and finalists of the of the prize, which is led by Oceanographic Magazine. 

Marvel at more than 100 of the most awe-inspiring wildlife shots ever snapped. Particular highlights will no doubt be getting your peepers on the winning image from photographer Jialing Cai. Her incredible photo of a female paper nautilus riding on a stick was taken at night while scuba diving in the Philippines.

There are award-winning photos across 10 categories, including the Ocean Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Ocean Adventure Photographer of the Year and the Ocean Fine Art Photographer of the Year.  

Australian National Maritime Museum Director and CEO Daryl Karp said she was thrilled to be welcoming such esteemed wildlife work to Sydney, and she hopes the exhibition will shine a light on the work that needs to be done to protect our oceans.

“As Australia’s museum of the sea, we have embraced the opportunity to display these amazing images from ocean photographers globally, creating an immersive exhibition experience, while encouraging visitors to consider their role in preserving the oceans around us,” she says.

You'll have to wait until November for the show to open, but in the meantime you can take a sneak peek over here.

Lisa Hamilton
Written by
Lisa Hamilton

Details

Event website:
oceanographicmagazine.com/winners-gallery/
Address:
Australian National Maritime Museum
2 Murray St
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2009

Dates and times

