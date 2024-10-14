Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  • Museums
  • Darling Harbour

Australian National Maritime Museum

Discover more about Sydney's relationship with the sea at this surprising museum

Book online
Alice Ellis
Written by Alice Ellis
Editor in Chief, Australia
Advertising

Time Out says

For a city whose history has always been entwined with its harbour, the sea and water travel, it shouldn't really come as no surprise that this museum is one of the finest when it comes to maritime treasures. The museum’s collection captures such themes as defence, exploration, trade, adventure sport and play.

The vessels on display include the submarine HMAS Onslow, the big gun destroyer HMAS Vampire and, when they're in port, the 1874 tall ship James Craig and the magnificent replica of Captain Cook’s HMB Endeavour.

The café offers open-air eating at the water’s edge, while the museum store sells books, nautical knick-knacks and themed gifts.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news and the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Love a good museum? Here's our guide to Sydney's best – including some you may not have heard about.

Details

Address
2 Murray St
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2009
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-4pm

What’s on

Wildlife Photographer of the Year

If you can’t quite hack the requisite international airfare and/or annual leave to explore the Amazon, meet polar bears, or go deep sea diving right now, there is another method for getting up close and personal with some of the world’s most incredible animals.  For the 59th year in a row, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition will arrive in Sydney on loan from London’s Natural History Museum. Taking root at the National Maritime Museum, this stunning collection of photographs will be on show in Sydney from Saturday, June 15 until November 2024.  This incredibly prestigious photography event is centred on drawing attention to the wild beauty and fragility of the natural world. This year, judges had to look at nearly 50,000 entries from a line-up of professional and amateur photographers across 95 countries, being faced with the near-impossible task of whittling these down to just over 100 photo finalists. The images that made this year’s exhibition shine a light on the strain that our natural environment is under as a result of human intervention, and capture mesmerising snapshots of fascinating animal behaviour, stunning secret moments in the hearts of the world’s most unreachable places.The prestigious Grand Title this year went to French photographer Laurent Ballesta, whose surreal image of a golden horseshoe crab has earned him the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year for the second time. So, if you are in the mood to escape reality, dive into strange an

  • Galleries
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.