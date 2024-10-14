Discover more about Sydney's relationship with the sea at this surprising museum

For a city whose history has always been entwined with its harbour, the sea and water travel, it shouldn't really come as no surprise that this museum is one of the finest when it comes to maritime treasures. The museum’s collection captures such themes as defence, exploration, trade, adventure sport and play.

The vessels on display include the submarine HMAS Onslow, the big gun destroyer HMAS Vampire and, when they're in port, the 1874 tall ship James Craig and the magnificent replica of Captain Cook’s HMB Endeavour.

The café offers open-air eating at the water’s edge, while the museum store sells books, nautical knick-knacks and themed gifts.

