This pop-up is bringing ten days of art, comedy, life drawing, NFTs and Negronis to the Rocks and Darling Quarter (for charity)

Ready to make things interesting? This arty pop-up is landing in Sydney this month to spice up your winter with a ten-day program packed with music, art, cocktails and rolling announcements for secret acts from July 21 to 31. Better yet, it’s all in the name of charity.

Art Aid, Australia’s leading social enterprise gallery, has partnered with Campari to launch One. By day, you can wander through a multi-story art and NFT exhibition at the Rocks gallery (47 George Street) or explore an outdoor mural gallery in Darling Quarter. By night, One will play host to a curated line-up of DJs, where guests can sip on Negronis and find comic relief with some of Australia’s finest comedians, all while being surrounded by paintings, prints, installations and more.

Sydneysiders can discover an epic line-up of homegrown artists, from NFT creator Bianca Beers to graffiti artist Scott Marsh, with 100 per cent of profits from ticket donations, art sales and auctions going to local charities including Asylum Seekers Centre, HalfCut and Save the Children.

Events include a special edition of Revolution Renegade, an evening of slam poetry, music, dance, open mic and more, hosted by the illustrious energy conductor Mel Ree; and a comedy show headlined by Cam Knight, Lauren Bonner and Suraj Kolarkar. Across the ten days there will also be live auctions featuring luxury items from local businesses, exclusive pieces from Sydney artists and designers, themed life-drawing, and comedy tickets.

Early ticket buyers will score an exclusive NFT artwork (for anyone who has been living under a rock, that means ‘non-fungible token’, a one-of-a-kind digital piece of art), allowing entry into a VIP speakeasy hidden away in the loft of the Rocks gallery. Throughout the program, NFTs will be brought into physical space, giving attendees a chance to view the work of creatives who are leading the way in this new frontier of art.

More details and secret acts will be announced over the coming weeks at onesydney.org. Head here to purchase event tickets via donation, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to charity partners.

