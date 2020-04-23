The world’s largest outdoor sculpture exhibition returns to the Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk

In news that is sure to delight anyone who has been missing cultural outings or idly wandering around the beautiful Sydney coastline, the hugely popular Sculpture by the Sea exhibition is set to return in spring this year. It's one of the first major Australian events to announce its intention to go ahead since Sydney's shutdown regulations were introduced.

The organisers of this key annual event have reached an agreement with Waverley Council to continue hosting the exhibition along the 2km coastal stretch between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. Contingency plans are in discussion in the event that the exhibition cannot open on its intended date of October 22.

“This exhibition is about hope. We hope to be able to stage the exhibition this spring. Like everyone, we hope life in Australia and the world returns, as much as possible, to normal as soon as possible,” said founding director of Sculpture by the Sea, David Handley.

Applications are now open for artists from around Australia and the world to submit works. Exhibiting artists will be eligible for the $70,000 Aqualand Sculpture Award, which last year was won by veteran New Zealand artist Morgan Jones for his corten steel sculpture called 'The Sun Also Rises'.

This year will mark the exhibition’s 24th anniversary. Most years it draws more than 500,000 people to enjoy site-specific sculptures by top artists and emerging talents. Waverley Council will continue to monitor how public events in NSW will be impacted as the year draws on. For now, we’re crossing our fingers and toes for some beautiful and unusual seaside sculpture action in the not too distant future.

