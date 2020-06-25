A celebration of the stereotype-busting art of Pat Larter

The late, great Australian artist Pat Larter rewrote the book on female desire and sexuality, throwing out hoary old conventions and busting stupid stereotypes.

So much more than the muse of husband and fellow artist Richard Larter, Pat Larter Get Arted is the showcase she deserves. The first solo exhibition of her work to be hosted in a public art museum, it’s long overdue.

Revealing a collaborative, provocative, humorous and ultimately joyful artistic practice spanning three decades, Larter’s work centred the female gaze. Richard gifted her incredible archive to AGNSW in 1999, and now you can get a proper look at her multi-disciplinary practice that encompasses film, photography, performance art videos, collage and printmaking.

Pat Larter Get Arted opens November 14, running to sometime in 2021.