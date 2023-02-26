Time Out says

Carriageworks' new immersive installation is a kaleidoscopic portal into a colourful new reality

A major new immersive installation by one of Australia’s most important multidisciplinary artists comes to Carriageworks for Sydney Festival. Paul Yore’s work engages with the histories of religious art and ritual, queer identity, pop-culture and neo-liberal capitalism, recasting a vast array of found images, materials and texts into sexually and politically loaded tableaux and sculptural assemblages which celebrate hybrid and fluid identities, unstable and contradictory meanings, and the glowing horizon of queer worldmaking.

Word Made Flesh is a new architecturally-scaled installation, anarchically composed of improvised makeshift structures, mixed media sculpture and found objects, collage and assemblage, painting, video, and pulsating sound and light.

Conceived as a cacophonous, kaleidoscopic ‘gesamtkunstwerk’, this exhibition imagines a queer alternative reality, erected from the wasteland of the Anthropocene, performatively implicating itself into the debased spectacle of hyper-capitalist society.

With The Huxleys' Bloodlines glistening and glittering alongside this exhibtion, Carriageworks will be a portal to queer new reality this summer.