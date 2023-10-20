Time Out says

Embark on a journey through the tumultuous life of Princess Diana as told through the lens of her favourite royal photographer

On the same day Julia Fox strutted through the streets wearing a corset emblazoned with a young Princess Diana (see the iconic picture here if you haven't already), an exhibition all about the people's princess was announced to be making its Australian debut in Melbourne.

Hot on the regal heels of sold-out tours in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and Puerto Rico, it's now Melbourne's turn to spotlight Princess Diana's life, showcasing her version of events as told through the lens of her official royal photographer, Anwar Hussein.

Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition will delve into the intimate relationship between a princess and a photographer, uncovering all sides of Diana. Accredited by the royal family, Anwar Hussein is famed for capturing the shifting perceptions of the Windsors through work that focuses on capturing the humanity of these aloof figures. His sons, Samir and Zak, have followed in their father's footsteps and won awards for their photographs of Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Themes for the exhibition include The Photography Dark Room, Growing, Glam, Hats and Tiaras, Art Installations and Humanitarian and Unguarded. You can expect the showcase to whisk you on a journey with first-hand narration and images that transport you to a time and place where the people's princess reigned supreme.

Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition opens to the general public on Friday, November 17, at the Tea House, 28 Clarendon Street, Southbank. Sessions will run at various times, and to register for the waitlist and gain exclusive access to the pre-sale, head to the website here. General tickets will be released on Wednesday, October 25 at 6pm.

