What is it? A strictly traditional afternoon tea.
How much? From Wednesdays to Fridays, it's $89 per person. On Saturdays and Sundays, it's $99 per person. If you'd prefer Champagne over sparkling wine, it's an additional $20 on top.
Why go? Having served afternoon tea every day since 1883, the Windsor has perfected the traditional offerings of ribbon sandwiches, warm scones and an ever-changing array of pastries. Expect an eye-popping array of dishes like mini quiches, raspberry and strawberry mousses, sweet and savoury scones and more.
Can we tempt you with a smoked salmon and cucumber sandwich? How about a mini cupcake while a tea sommelier helps you choose from a list of 20 different varieties of tea? One of the best things about taking high tea is the undeniable feeling of old-world luxury – not to mention justifying a meal comprised mainly of cakes. Melbourne loves an afternoon tea, so we road-tested the best to find out where you should get your fresh scone fix.
