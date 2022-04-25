Melbourne
High tea at the Windsor Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

The best high teas in Melbourne

Scones, macarons and tasty tea… Melbourne's loveliest hotels and venues are serving high tea for all

Cassidy Knowlton
Adena Maier
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
&
Adena Maier
Can we tempt you with a smoked salmon and cucumber sandwich? How about a mini cupcake while a tea sommelier helps you choose from a list of 20 different varieties of tea? One of the best things about taking high tea is the undeniable feeling of old-world luxury – not to mention justifying a meal comprised mainly of cakes. Melbourne loves an afternoon tea, so we road-tested the best to find out where you should get your fresh scone fix.

The best high teas Melbourne has to offer

Afternoon tea at the Windsor
Photograph: Supplied

1. Afternoon tea at the Windsor

  • Hotels
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4

What is it? A strictly traditional afternoon tea.
How much? From Wednesdays to Fridays, it's $89 per person. On Saturdays and Sundays, it's $99 per person. If you'd prefer Champagne over sparkling wine, it's an additional $20 on top. 
Why go? Having served afternoon tea every day since 1883, the Windsor has perfected the traditional offerings of ribbon sandwiches, warm scones and an ever-changing array of pastries. Expect an eye-popping array of dishes like mini quiches, raspberry and strawberry mousses, sweet and savoury scones and more. 

The Langham Afternoon Tea
Photograph: Supplied

2. The Langham Afternoon Tea

  • Hotels
  • Southbank
  • price 3 of 4

What is it? A classic high tea experience in an opulent hotel setting
How much? On weekdays, it's $75 per person ($95pp with Champagne). On weekends, it's $90 per person ($110pp with Champagne).
Why go? This might be one of the only high teas that incorporate tea sommeliers to curate your beverage experience with Wedgwood specialty teas. Aside from that, expect a three-tiered tower of sweet, savoury and warm delights as well as freshly baked scones served with clotted cream and an array of jams and curds. 

High tea at the NGV Tea Room

3. High tea at the NGV Tea Room

  • Art
  • Southbank

What is it? A highbrow tea set inside the National Gallery of Victoria's Tea Room. 
How much? $79 per person for the sparkling high tea and $89 per person for the French high tea. There's a ten per cent discount for NGV members.
Why go? The NGV has teamed up with the Yarra Valley's Yering Station winery for this sparkling high tea. Guests will get a plate of freshly cut finger sandwiches as well as a series of savoury treats like cornish beef pasties and pithiviers of chicken and mushroom. This is all paired with sparkling wine (upgrade to free-flowing for an additional $10pp) or a glass of Champagne. 

Afternoon tea at the Sheraton Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

4. Afternoon tea at the Sheraton Melbourne

  • Things to do
  • Expos and conventions
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4

What is it? An unpretentious afternoon tea with all the fixings in the Sheraton’s in-house restaurant, Little Collins Street Kitchen.
How much? From $69pp
Why go? While the menu changes seasonally, you can expect modern fixings like pulled lamb sandwiches with port wine sauce, sliders with bacon and swiss cheese and wild leek and spinach pies. For sweets, offerings include lime tarts, pistachio and hazelnut pralines and vanilla and sultana scones. 

High Tea at the Westin Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

5. High Tea at the Westin Melbourne

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4

What is it? A contemporary twist on the traditional high tea.
How much? From $65 per person, with additional costs depending on your choice of sparkling or Champagne.
Why go? The Westin is possibly one of Melbourne's grandest hotels, and if you're keen on sipping your tea in sophisticated, old-world surrounds, then this is the one. Expect three tiers of seasonal treats including a variety of scones, savoury dishes like quiches and gazpacho and sweet delights like tea cakes, pannacotta and ice cream sandwiches.

Sunday high tea at the Sofitel Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

6. Sunday high tea at the Sofitel Melbourne

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4

What is it? A contemporary twist on the traditional high tea.
How much? $70 per adult and $30 per child.
Why go? From the Sofitel's No35 restaurant, you'll be able to soak up sweeping views across Melbourne's skyline and Port Phillip Bay. It's pretty impressive, and once you're done you can treat yourself to a shopping spree along the Paris end of Collins Street. For lunch, expect a three-tiered stand filled with delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones and a selection of homemade desserts. It'll be paired with sparkling wine and your choice of unlimited tea from the hotel's extensive Madame Flavour selection, or espresso coffee.

High tea at Parliament House
Photograph: Strangers Corridor

7. High tea at Parliament House

  • Things to do
  • East Melbourne

What is it? A traditional afternoon tea experience in an esteemed government building.
How much? $75 per person.
Why go? Parliament House has been serving traditional afternoon tea since 1924, and now you can be part of that esteemed history. It takes place in Strangers Corridor, an elegant wood-panelled restaurant within Parliament House, and you'll be treated to sparkling wine, freshly brewed tea and an array of freshly baked scones, sweet pastries and finger sandwiches.

