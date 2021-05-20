An exhibition of Japanese sculpture presented by Sculpture by the Sea at Campbells Cove, the Rocks

We love art that gets us out and about, racking up the step-o-meter while we soak up the cultural goodness, setting us up for a fantastically fulfilled day. If you share that passion, then you’ll want to get yourself down to Sydney Harbour right now.

Co-presented by Sculpture by the Sea in partnership with Place Management NSW and the Port Authority of NSW, Sculpture Rocks brings together a brilliant band of 13 Japanese artists. Their eye-opening, large-scale public works are dotted along the foreshore between the Overseas Passenger Terminal and Hickson Reserve next to the Park Hyatt, with the Opera House and Harbour Bridge as their equally stunning backdrop. It’s the best coffee and culture walk and talk date idea ever.

The exhibition includes giant pink eggplants (stop your sniggering, emoji in-the-knowers) created by Akiho Tata, a beautiful circular work containing honey-like blocks by Tetsuro Yamasaki, and a concertina-like bright red arch dubbed ‘Locus of Time’ by Takeshi Tanabe. Several of the artists actually relocated to Sydney because of the buzz surrounding Bondi’s annual Sculpture by the Sea celebration. It will be back in October, after a year in the wilderness, but for now you can enjoy these beautiful works until June 3. So get happy snapping.

