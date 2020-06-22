The best public art in Sydney
Some of the best art in Sydney is hiding in plain sight – on the streets
Public art – in any city – is a notoriously fraught business. No matter how hard you try to make everyone happy, every work will have its detractors. Some more than others, of course. Notable spats in Sydney’s public art history include the time residents threatened to dismantle Ken Unsworth’s ‘poo on sticks’ sculpture in Darlinghurst (it still stands); the time NSW Parliamentarian Helen Sham-Ho said Lin Li’s ‘Golden Water Mouth’ sculpture in Chinatown “looks like a penis”; and the time then-Oz editor Richard Neville ran a cover photo of himself and two others peeing into Tom Bass’s P&O Wall Fountain.
That said, who could possibly argue for a city without public art? And, right now, it’s a great way to get out and about after months of galleris having been closed.
It’s (mostly) good for the eyes, good for the soul, and improves even the most uninviting locations. It’s also good for business, which has been part of the drive in Sydney over the last decade to revitalise laneways and commercial precincts with commissions from contemporary artists, architects and designers. In 2007, the City of Sydney appointed their first Public Art Advisory Panel – a mix of artists, curators and architects that currently includes Carriageworks director Lisa Havilah and installation artist Janet Laurence. Now you know who to thank/complain to.
Here are some of our favourites that you can seek out.
1. Reko Rennie's 25-metre 'Remember me'
For many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians and their allies, the 250th anniversary of Captain James Cook’s first landfall at Kamay Botany Bay is at best fraught history, at worst the beginning of a terrible and bloody war for survival. When Carriageworks commissioned artist and Kamilaroi man Reko Rennie to come up with a large-scale work in response to this difficult day, he knew exactly what he would not do. "On April 29, I choose not to celebrate the arrival of colonial invaders and the dispossession of our land," he says. "Instead, I want to acknowledge the original inhabitants whose lives were changed forever on this day, as well as affirm our survival, and reiterate that sovereignty was never ceded." Spelling 'Remember me' in bold red neon 25 metres wide by five metres tall over the Carriageworks entrance, it's beyond powerful in its searing simplicity.
2. Interloop (2017)
Wooden escalators had been moving commuters around Wynyard Station from 1932 until they were ultimately removed in 2017. Thankfully, artist Chris Fox had a grand vision for retaining this integral part of Sydney's mechanical heritage. Interloop is a massive sculpture that hangs over the new metal escalators, twisting and melding together 50 metres of the original tracks.
3. I STAY (Ngaya ngalawa) (2014)
You might have driven or walked past this and assumed it was a news or financial tickertape – something to do with business. Perhaps this is part of the charm of the piece: staring into the middle distance as you wait on the corner crossing, the words scrolling down the 19-metre steel column take you by surprise; this is poetry, hiding in plain site in the CBD. American artist Jenny Holzer won a competition for a public artwork on the site, funded by the developer. The resulting work is rooted in the history of this land and its original owners: the scrolling text is comprised of around 300 pieces of text (including songs, poems, stories and autobiography) by about 80 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers – including Sally Morgan, Anita Heiss, Oodgeroo Noonuccal and Ruby Langford Ginibi – some in English, others in original language.
4. The Youngsters (2012)
These bronze scallywags split opinion. Some find them dead-set creepy, others see a playful addition to a CBD stretch that’s all about banks, business suits and boutiques. We’re in the latter camp. That said, the scale of the figures – their features, age and size – don’t quite tally, giving them an otherworldy quality. British born Sydney-based artist Caroline Rothwell originally produced ‘The Youngsters’ for a temporary public art project in the surrounding laneways, but the City of Sydney subsequently acquired them for their current homes. Look inside the hoods and clothes – they’re coated with quartz and coal, a subtle comment on our mineral economy.
5. Still Life with Stone & Car (2004/2006)
For the 2004 Biennale of Sydney, Arkansas-born Berlin-based artist Jimmie Durham created this installation from a 1999 Ford Festiva hatchback purchased in Homebush, and a two-tonne quartz boulder from a Central Coast quarry. Originally the car was parked on the Opera House forecourt, and onlookers watched as Durham painted a face on the stone, before it was dropped on the car from a crane above, crushing it. At the time, Durham told the Sydney Morning Herald, "This piece is concerned with monuments and monumentality, but also with nature; that implacable hard stuff.” In 2006, the piece was permanently installed in its current location in Walsh Bay – in the middle of a roundabout. On approach from either direction along Hickson Rd, you can notice roadworks signs by Australian artist Richard Tipping that read ‘ARTWORK AHEAD’.
6. The Distance of your Heart (2018)
Not all public art needs to be physically big to have a big impact. British superstar artist Tracey Emin's 'The Distance of your Heart' is made up of 67 tiny bronze birds, strategically perched on poles, above doorways and under benches along Bridge and Grosvenor Streets in the city centre. The birds only measure a few inches each – they're not based on any specific species, but they're about the size of a sparrow. When Emin launched the artwork in March 2018, she said it should offer any visitor the chance to have their own moment of intimacy. She wants people to take photos of the birds – creatures of migration – and send them to loved ones, wherever they might be around the world.
7. In Between Two Worlds (2012)
The practice of Sydney artist Jason Wing is influenced by his Chinese and Indigenous heritage. This artwork, commissioned by City of Sydney council as part of a revitalisation of three laneways in Chinatown, is no different. It incorporates Chinese and Aboriginal motifs, including “auspicious clouds” and spirit figures that represent ancestors. Wing designed the work to be a passage, between heaven and earth – so walk through the lane to get the full effect.
8. Lamp for Mary (2011)
This installation by Sydney artist Mikala Dwyer reclaims space for women and queer people who experience violence. In particular, it marks a site where an attack occurred 14 years earlier. Now a pink lamp lights the laneway (which runs alongside the Beresford Hotel) and a ribbon of text runs along the wall. Developed by poet and anthropology professor Michael Taussig in consultation with members of the local community, it reads: “This is a lane with a name and a lamp in memory of the woman who survived being beaten and raped here. She happened to be lesbian. When the sun sets this lamp keeps vigil along with you who read this in silent meditation.”
9. Welcome to Redfern (2013)
Melbourne-based artist and Kamilaroi man Reko Rennie created this mural with eight young local Aboriginal people, as the result of a commission by the City of Sydney and curator Hetti Perkins. Like Rennie’s perhaps better known building mural in Taylor Square, ‘Always Was and Always Will Be’, this work is envisaged as a powerful statement about Aboriginal presence on – and original ownership of – the land. ‘Welcome to Redfern’ was the first commission in the ‘Eora Journey’ public art project in Redfern. The Victorian terrace he was tasked with transforming is the site for a forthcoming “living museum” of The Block. Rennie asked the teens what they wanted on the building, and they decided they wanted text, and a figure to represent the past. After much workshopping and searching the archives, they settled on an image of an Aboriginal man in a bark canoe in Botany Bay.
10. El Alamein Memorial Fountain (1961)
Who doesn’t love the ‘dandelion’? It’s a simple idea beautifully realised, and an oasis of pure calm. Bob Woodward’s modernist sculpture was installed to commemorate the Australian soldiers who fought in the Battle of El Alamein (in northern Egypt), a turning point in World War II – but has become a fully fledged part of the Cross life – and a popular meeting spot. Fans of mid-century Scando design might pick up on the influence: Woodward studied under Finnish architect and designer Alvar Aalto in the 1950s, and his design principles rubbed off.
11. Aspire (2010)
The process for this artwork began a whopping ten years before it was installed in 2010. As part of a public art project called ‘Life Under the Freeway’, workshops were held with local community members to develop a brief – which was then opened for expressions of interest from artists. Local artist Warren Langley was chosen by members of the City’s Public Art Advisory Panel and the local community, based on an initial concept that referenced a successful community action in 1974 to preserve local housing in Fig Street (adjacent to the work), which was scheduled for demolition for the North-Western Expressway.
12. As The Crow Flies (2017)
Completing the hat trrick, Reko Rennies third public installation to make this this list features 1500 square metres of large feathers stencilled over several major buildings and rooftops at Barangaroo South. Create din 2017, it speaks to the significance of the crow in Indigenous cultures, using just two colours: bright cobalt blue and the neon pink that appears in many of his works. Rennie said: “The feathers mirror a congregation of people – a meeting place of diverse individuals, philosophies and histories – coming together, reflecting the hive of activity that is unfolding in the redevelopment of Sydney’s Barangaroo precinct.”
