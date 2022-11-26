Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Siteworks 2022: From a Deep Valley

  • Art, Galleries
  • Bundanon
  1. The Bridge accomodation at Bundanon
    Photograph: Bundanon/Zan Wimberley
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. The Bundanon landscape
    Photograph: Bundanon/Zan Wimberley
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Bundanon's summer season of art invites you to engage with nature and culture on the South Coast

Experience the interconnectedness of nature and culture, art and science, history and geology at Siteworks 2022: From a Deep Valley. This major new exhibition and program of installations, performances, talks and workshops will take place at Bundanon – the subterranean art museum set on 1,000 hectares of wildlife sanctuary, just a day trip away from Sydney in the Shoalhaven. It's a place for learning, healing and connecting with both art and nature. 

Siteworks: From a Deep Valley is Bundanon’s third program in its series and will run from November 26, 2022, until March 12, 2023. Siteworks will showcase the work of over 25 artists and ten scientific researchers drawing on climate research, critical thinking, First Nations knowledge and technologies. 

In the Art Museum, Siteworks 2022 will present a major new exhibition titled Inside, which will explore the concept of interior weather and materials that reflect our changing relationship with the natural world. Expect to see works by artists such as Carolyn Eskdale, Susan Jacobs, Kate Scardifield, Lucy Simpson and Isadora Vaughan. 

There will also be a program of talks, activities and workshops visitors can listen to and participate in over this lively summer period at Bundanon. They range from a walking tour of endangered flora and fauna with artist Fernando do Campo, and a chance to participate in a natural dyeing machine on the edge of the Shoalhaven River, to a talk from Professor Mark Howden on climate change. 

You can discover more about Siteworks 2022: From a Deep Valley and the program on the Bundanon website. Admission to the Art Museum is $18 for adults, $12 for concessions, $40 for families, and children 12 years and under are free.

To make the most of your Bundanon trip, have a locally sourced meal and a coffee at the Ramox café, or stay overnight on 'The Bridge' and fall asleep to the sounds of nature. 

Want more art in your summer? Check out the best galleries in Sydney.

Written by Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.bundanon.com.au/projects/siteworks/siteworks-from-a-deep-valley/
Address:
Bundanon
170 Riversdale Road
Illaroo
2540
Contact:
admin@bundanon.com.au
Price:
From $18

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.