Experience the interconnectedness of nature and culture, art and science, history and geology at Siteworks 2022: From a Deep Valley. This major new exhibition and program of installations, performances, talks and workshops will take place at Bundanon – the subterranean art museum set on 1,000 hectares of wildlife sanctuary, just a day trip away from Sydney in the Shoalhaven. It's a place for learning, healing and connecting with both art and nature.

Siteworks: From a Deep Valley is Bundanon’s third program in its series and will run from November 26, 2022, until March 12, 2023. Siteworks will showcase the work of over 25 artists and ten scientific researchers drawing on climate research, critical thinking, First Nations knowledge and technologies.

In the Art Museum, Siteworks 2022 will present a major new exhibition titled Inside, which will explore the concept of interior weather and materials that reflect our changing relationship with the natural world. Expect to see works by artists such as Carolyn Eskdale, Susan Jacobs, Kate Scardifield, Lucy Simpson and Isadora Vaughan.

There will also be a program of talks, activities and workshops visitors can listen to and participate in over this lively summer period at Bundanon. They range from a walking tour of endangered flora and fauna with artist Fernando do Campo, and a chance to participate in a natural dyeing machine on the edge of the Shoalhaven River, to a talk from Professor Mark Howden on climate change.



You can discover more about Siteworks 2022: From a Deep Valley and the program on the Bundanon website. Admission to the Art Museum is $18 for adults, $12 for concessions, $40 for families, and children 12 years and under are free.

To make the most of your Bundanon trip, have a locally sourced meal and a coffee at the Ramox café, or stay overnight on 'The Bridge' and fall asleep to the sounds of nature.

