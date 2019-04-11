The best art galleries in Sydney

Sydney’s vibrant art scene is an enriched source feeding the creative lifeblood of this city. Busting at the seams with great galleries of all shapes and sizes. From major institutions like the Art Gallery of NSW and the Museum of Contemporary Art, to gems like White Rabbit Gallery and a thriving scene of independent and artist-run initiatives, we’re lucky enough to have it all.

But where should you start? We’ve hand-picked 12 of our favourites from across the spectrum, showing everything from cutting edge contemporary art to blockbuster exhibitions of the classics an everything in between.