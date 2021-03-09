Station
Established in 2011 in Melbourne, and newly opened in Sydney in 2019, Station is dedicated to presenting a diverse, conceptually driven exhibition program. The gallery represents a broad stable of established and emerging Australian and international artists and is committed to bringing Australian contemporary art practices to international audiences
A complicated good time
Our realtionship to what we buy and how we see ourselves is explored in a cool new exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Marian Tubbs. She loves to build speculative feminist worlds, drawing from a rich and varied canvas. As an author and an academic...Paintings Saturday March 20 2021 - Saturday April 17 2021 Free