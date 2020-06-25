The much-loved impressionist gets the major retrospective he deserves

Need a little extra sunshine in your life after the winter that was? Then we recommend a splash of Arthur Streeton’s gloriously glowing depictions of Sydney Harbour, stat.

The Art Gallery of NSW will host a major retrospective of his gloriously impressionistic take on the city and surrounding seas, as well as his more pastoral works straddling the turn of the 20th century. “Arthur Streeton’s brilliant evocations of light, land and sea are among the most enduring paintings for many Australians,” gallery director Michael Brand says.

The adventuresome painter also took in trips to Egypt, England, Italy and France, and captured momentous devastation of the First World War. He was also a champion of the environment, and a fervent activist on that front."

We can’t wait to check out Streeton, which will collect 150 works form public and private collections, including a sneak peek at some that have not seen the light of day for over a century. Now that is a ray of light.