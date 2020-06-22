Where to find Sydney's best street art

Take advantage of restrictions easing by getting out and about and admiring the awesome street art in every corner of our beautiful city

With Sydney’s art galleries one of the first creative outposts able to re-open their doors, the temptation to dive on in is strong. But if you want to dodge the crowds pouring back in, why not stick to the great outdoors instead?

The city is teeming with incredible street art you can admire for free. Home to a super-cool community of artists ready to bring a splash of colour and a touch of provocation to any available wall, these works make for the perfect Instagram selfie snap.

And just like every block of real estate in Sydney, these urban canvases are hotly contested spaces. Getting there before they disappear is part of the thrill.

Here’s our pick of the must-dos you need to see to believe. Also check out Sydney's best public art.