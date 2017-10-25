January is our favourite month of the year thanks to Sydney Festival. The three-week celebration of summer in the city includes 136 events across theatre, dance, circus, music and arts. This year is festival director Wesley Enoch’s second program and he’s brought with him a renewed focus on new Australian work, a deepening of our connections to country and languages, and lots of accessible public art.

In fact, there are 47 free events on the program. Enoch is stretching the reach from the CBD to Parramatta, where there’ll be circus shows rotating in the big top at Prince Alfred Square. Plus, there are 12 world premiere performances, eight Australian premieres, 14 Australian exclusives, and nine new Australian works. Multipack tickets go on sale from 9am, Thursday October 26, and single tickets are available from 9am, Monday October 30. Take a look at our top ten picks of the program, which all take place between January 6-28.

