Sydney Festival
See our top ten picks of the 2018 program
January is our favourite month of the year thanks to Sydney Festival. The three-week celebration of summer in the city includes 136 events across theatre, dance, circus, music and arts. This year is festival director Wesley Enoch’s second program and he’s brought with him a renewed focus on new Australian work, a deepening of our connections to country and languages, and lots of accessible public art.
In fact, there are 47 free events on the program. Enoch is stretching the reach from the CBD to Parramatta, where there’ll be circus shows rotating in the big top at Prince Alfred Square. Plus, there are 12 world premiere performances, eight Australian premieres, 14 Australian exclusives, and nine new Australian works. Multipack tickets go on sale from 9am, Thursday October 26, and single tickets are available from 9am, Monday October 30. Take a look at our top ten picks of the program, which all take place between January 6-28.
Top 10 picks of Sydney Festival 2018
Tree of Codes
A crowning jewel in the Sydney Festival 2018 program, this 2015 production (produced by and premiered at Manchester International Festival) brings together the talents of three giants within their respective fields: Icelandic-Danish installation artist Olafur Eliasson, DJ and producer Jamie xx, and British choreographer Wayne McGregor.
Barber Shop Chronicles
Time Out Sydney fell in love with British Nigerian poet, playwright and performer Inua Ellams when he appeared at Antidote Festival earlier this year, performing his one-man show An Evening with An Immigrant. But his home city of London were onto to his charms earlier. In Barber Shop Chronicles, which premiered at National Theatre in June, he widens the canvas to include an all-male ensemble of British African men, sharing their stories and thoughts in the intimate, convivial atmosphere of the barber shop.
Aquasonic
In this unusual – but summer-ready – concert, the five members of Danish experimental music ensemble Between Music perform an entire set in individual aquariums, playing specially designed subaqueous instruments, and using an unusual singing technique that doesn’t produce bubbles. The entire effect is otherworldly: think siren song meets Cocteau Twins.
Sydney Festival Village Sideshow
The Sydney Festival Village Sideshow will come to life with a series of sideshow-themed artworks and installations. This includes Ghost Train – a choose-your-own-adventure-style virtual reality fairground ride; the Karaoke Carousel (which as you guessed it, allows you to belt out your favourite tragic sing-a-long tunes atop of a merry-go-round) and Glitterbox, a sparkle and glitter fuelled party container.
Riot
This alt-cabaret variety show from Ireland, starring drag queen and marriage equality activist Panti Bliss, promises politics with a hefty dose of partying, marrying queer culture with comedic acrobatics (courtesy of dance duo Lords of Strut among others), Irish dancing (!) and club culture. It took Dublin Fringe by storm in 2016, winning the Best Production award, and has become a somewhat unstoppable beast.
The Town Hall Affair
The Wooster Group’s first appearance in Australia is inspired by the controversial 1971 panel on women’s liberation held at Manhattan Town Hall, in which feminists including Germaine Greer and Jill Johnston faced off against Norman Mailer, the pugnacious author of The Prisoner of Sex. The show ‘recreates’ DA Pennebaker’s 1979 documentary Town Bloody Hall, with Maura Tierney (ER; The Affair) starring as Germaine Greer.
Four Thousand Fish at Barangaroo Reserve
Four Thousand Fish will see people from all walks of life come together to create frozen fish sculptures from the water surrounding Barangaroo Reserve. The world premiere installation is named after the number of fish hauled from Sydney Harbour on one day in 1790 – an act of excessive fishing that had consequences for the delicate ecosystem, which had been preserved for millennia by the Aboriginal women of Warrane (Sydney Harbour).
Katharina Grosse
Acclaimed German artist Katharina Grosse specialises in large-scale and immersive spray-painted works, in which she takes over urban and industrial environments and either paints directly onto their surfaces or drapes reams of fabric as the canvas for technicolour creations. Commissioned to create a site-specific work for Carriageworks, the artist will drap the public space with 8,250 square metres of suspended fabric, before transforming this new canvas with spraypainted colour and visual effects.
Highly Sprung
As part of Sydney Festival’s Western Sydney program, local physical theatre company Legs on the Wall – who popped up in Martin Place this year for the City of Sydney’s Art and About program – are doing a series of free performances in Parramatta. Highly Sprung featuring four performers doing trampoline tricks in a show loosely themed around surviving city life. It comprises short performances and the best bit is that the audience gets to kick off their shoes and have a bounce on the set, too. It’s also entirely free.
Bayala
Bayala translates to ‘speak’ in Darug language, one of the first languages spoken in the Sydney area. Last year, Sydney Festival introduced free Indigenous language classes as part of its program to celebrate the Aboriginal heritage of our city – and this year they’ve doubled the program with extended classes and talks. They’re also bringing back the opportunity to sing at a WugulOra ceremony on January 26 with Darug musician and teacher Aunty Jacinta Tobin.
Tick off your Sydney bucket list
20 things to do in Sydney at least once in your life
Sydney’s a beautiful place to live and a glorious city to visit. We’ve picked out 20 things to do in Sydney at least once, from kayaking on the harbour and cocktails with a view to our favourite weekly markets, the best underground restaurant in the city and where to get your culture fix. Take a read and get cracking on that ultimate to do list.