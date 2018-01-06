Tell

Art, Galleries UNSW Galleries , Paddington Saturday January 6 2018 - Saturday February 24 2018 Free
This showcase of 17 contemporary Indigenous photomedia artists includes big names Bindi Cole Chocka, Brenda L Croft, Destiny Deacon and Ricky Maynard

This exhibition, curated by Palawa woman Jessica Clark, premiered at the 2017 Ballarat International Foto Biennale, and now comes to Sydney via Sydney Festival. Clark says, "Photography is a powerful tool that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists are using to reframe history on their own terms, weaving narratives of Indigenous experience." 

Tell features work by Moorina Bonini, Maree Clarke, Bindi Cole Chocka, Brenda L Croft, Destiny Deacon, Robert Fielding, Deanne Gilson, Jody Haines, Dianne Jones, Ricky Maynard, Hayley Millar-Baker, Kent Morris, Pitcha Makin Fellas, Steven Rhall, Damien Shen, Warwick Thornton, James Tylor and Laura Wills.

 

Venue name: UNSW Galleries
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: UNSW Art & Design
Oxford St
Paddington
2021
Cross street: Greens Rd
Opening hours: Tue-Sat 10am-5pm
Price: Free
Event website: https://www.sydneyfestival.org.au/2018/tell
