Cape up and save the world with this awesome art exhibition at Carriageworks, driven by First Nations kids

Costumed superheroes have always been a major influence in the brilliant work of Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay artist Dennis Golding. That reference flies high in his latest exhibition The Future is Here, opening at Carriageworks on July 1 and running until August 8. He assembled his own justice league of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from Alexandria Park Community School to create 100-plus brightly coloured capes, the perfect superhero accoutrement.

He worked with the kids last year as part of a Solid Ground workshop, a collaboration between Carriageworks and Blacktown Arts Centre that provides education, training and employment pathways for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth. The capes are the perfect canvas, using the powerful symbolism of caped crusaders to amplify First Nations excellence and set the community free from colonial narratives. Golding’s work with the focused the strength of their culture, helping celebrate their identity and connection to Country. There will also be a cape-making workshop on the morning of July 6 that’s perfect for budding superheroes who want to take advantage of school holidays to save the world.

Golding and his Re-Right Collective counterpart Carmen Glynn-Braun are currently part of the annual artist in residence program at Carriageworks, based at Clothing Store Artist Studios. It provides space and support for contemporary artists doing awesome work and ties into community projects that reflect the history and culture of the local area. The Future is Here fits the bill like a super-cool cape. Kapow!

