Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Great Animal Orchestra

  • Art, Digital and interactive
  • Barangaroo Reserve, Barangaroo
  1. The Great Animal Orchestra
    Photograph: Supplied/The Great Animal Orchestra
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. The Great Animal Orchestra
    Photograph: Supplied/The Great Animal Orchestra
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. The Great Animal Orchestra
    Photograph: Supplied/The Great Animal Orchestra
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This meditative audio-visual experience will immerse you in a soundscape of animal vocalisations

Walking into this immersive audio-visual experience, it feels a little bit like entering a David Attenborough doco, minus the cinematic visuals, with an added sense like you’re also stepping into The Matrix

Making its Australian premiere as part of the 23rd Biennale of Sydney, The Great Animal Orchestra is a mesmerising experience of animal sounds recorded in natural habitats around the world and arranged by American pioneer soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause. The immersive soundscape comes to life with colour-coded visualisations, created by United Visual Artists, of each animal's contributions to the ‘orchestra’ in vulnerable habitats in Africa, North America, the Pacific Ocean and the Amazonas.

Created at the initiative of the Fondation Cartier pour L’art Contemporain in Paris, this immersive installation is presented at the Stargazer Lawn, Barangaroo for the duration of the Biennale from March 12 to June 13, 2022.

When it comes to making movies, and a lot of immersive art installations, sound is usually the last element added to the mix. However in this environmentally charged work, audio is the essential central element. The Great Animal Orchestra will take you out of city life and into tropical grasslands, savannas and Arctic tundra for an ‘otherworldly encounter’ with a soundscape of 15,000 animal species recorded over the last 50 years.

After working with musicians including George Harrison and the Doors and creating effects for film scores including Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now, Bernie Krause turned his back on studio work and headed outdoors to focus on field recording. Krause’s unparallelled research is a rare insight into the unseen world of animals. It reveals the beauty and the intricacy of animal vocalisations, which are now in danger of being silenced by human activity. Through his recording, Krause implores us to start listening before hush descends on the ‘great animal orchestra’.

Housed in a purpose-built structure near the waters of Sydney Harbour, protected from the battering elements of our recent wild weather, this is a meditative experience where sound and light pierces through a pitch-black void and touches your consciousness. The Great Animal Orchestra is free to visit but bookings are required. To get the full experience, set aside an hour and perch yourself on the carpet or available seats. It's open daily from 10am to 5pm, with extended hours on Wednesdays until 9pm.

To make the most of your cultural outing, catch the lift down to the Cutaway at Barangaroo to see more of the Biennale of Sydney and grab a drink at the pop-up bar. If you’re feeling especially adventurous, you can also follow the Biennale to the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Art Gallery of NSW and the National Art School in Darlinghurst. 

By Time Out in association with Cartier Foundation

Details

Address:
Barangaroo Reserve
Barangaroo Point Park
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.barangaroo.sydney
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.