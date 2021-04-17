We love these vibrant, post-card like depictions of beloved Inner West hangouts

Emerging artist Frankie Nankivell celebrates instantly recognisable pubs, shops and other local landmarks with her gorgeous, summer holiday postcard-like renditions in solo exhibition The Inner West I See. The vibrant exhibition opens at Chrissie Cotter Gallery in Camperdown from Wednesday April 28 to Sunday May 9.

“A snapshot of the changing urban environment around us, my artwork highlights the humour and beauty in the everyday scenes in life,” Nankivell says. “They are an urban narrative and social commentary of a place and time.”

You might recognise her cheery, colourful style with slightly skewwhiff perspectives from debut show The Sydney I See way back in the Beforetime of 2019. But if you didn’t get a chance to check that glorious show out, now’s the time to revel in these Love Local letters. The Marrickville resident spent lockdown sharing the love of her local area, capturing glorious depictions of places like the Henson, Courthouse and the Golden Barley Hotels, as well as Banana Joe’s Supermarket. “During this time of social distancing and restrictions, our connections to other people and to our community are all the more important,” Nankivell adds. “The exhibition will be a joyful celebration of the Inner West community.”

You can meet her at the gallery on opening night, Thursday April 29, from 6pm-9pm, or on Saturday May 1 from 5pm-9pm.

