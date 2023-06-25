Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The National at Campbelltown Arts Centre

  • Art
  • Campbelltown Arts Centre, Campbelltown
  1. Jumaadi's 'Joli Jolan' at Campbelltown Arts Centre for 'The National'
    Photograph: Supplied/Mim Stirling | Jumaadi's 'Joli Jolan' at Campbelltown Arts Centre for 'The National'
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Christopher Bassi's 'Island Revelation' at Campbelltown Arts Centre for 'The National'
    Photograph: Supplied/Mim Stirling | Christopher Bassi's 'Island Revelation' at Campbelltown Arts Centre for 'The National'
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

This leg of Sydney's biennial of Australian art is packed with some of the most brilliant works

For the first time ever, Campbelltown Arts Centre (CAC) is part of The National, an exciting biennial of new Australian art. At this Western Sydney outpost, you can see some of the most exciting and warmly curated contemporary art in the countr – with the work of 11 artists free to explore until June 25.

An upended boat covered in knick-knacks hovers in the middle of ‘Coherent Narratives’, an installation made up of various sculptural assemblages by a Filipino-Australian family unit: artists (and parents) Isabel and Alfredo Juan Aquilizan, working with Fruitjuice Factori Studio (made up of the Aquilizan’s children). The work explores themes of migration, family, and cultural displacement.

There’s also a whole room of Lynda Draper’s ethereal ceramic sculptures (‘Talismans for Unsettled Times’) which resemble other-worldly alien mushroom colonies to delightful effect.

You should definitely take the time to settle in for ‘Gaban’, a video installation created by Wiradjuri/Celtic artist and writer Brook Andrew, which summons a number of interlinked stories concerning the mess of the colonial fall-out.

Campbelltown Arts Centre is an underrated gem, and this exhibition is bursting at the seams with inspiring, colourful contemporary art that feels responsive to our times. 

Ready for an art crawl? Here’s our guide to what you can see elsewhere in The National

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
c-a-c.com.au/the-national-4/
Address:
Campbelltown Arts Centre
1 Art Gallery Rd
Campbelltown
Sydney
2560
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
10am-4pm daily

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!