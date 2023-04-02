Sydney’s biggest festival of Australian art is back, taking over four of our favourite cultural institutions

While the Biennale of Sydney might be all about international artists making local waves, The National is all about our local contemporary artists and the waves they’re making here and around the world. Appropriately, it takes place in the “off” years of the Biennale, kicking off in 2017, we're now in for its fourth iteration in 2023.

With its biggest footprint yet, The National brings together 48 new artist projects involving more than 80 artists across four major galleries.

Campbelltown Arts Centre joins the fold for the first time this year, pooling in with the Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW), Carriageworks, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA).

With so much to soak up, we have pulled together an invaluable guide for you below, divvied up by venue.

