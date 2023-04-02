Over in Redfern, a lot of the work from the 11 artists on show is as daring and downright wacky as you’d expect from Carriageworks, in contrast to beautiful pieces informed by ancient cultural practices. In a hidden back corner, you’ll find Jason Phu’s mixed-media installation ‘Frog band plays in a frog pub to small frogs in the frog swamp at the beginning of time’ – emanating the energy of an abandoned post-apocalyptic low-budget theme park. Erika Scott’s towering ‘The Circadian Cul-de-sac’ is an otherworldly (yet uncomfortably familiar) scene assembled from discarded fish tanks and "domestic deitrus". And there's loads more in store.