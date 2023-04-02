Sydney
Installation view of Nabilah Nordin ’s 'Corinthian Clump' at AGNSW for 'The National'
An art explorer's guide to The National 4: New Australian Art

Sydney’s biggest festival of Australian art is back, taking over four of our favourite cultural institutions

Alannah Maher
Alannah Maher
While the Biennale of Sydney might be all about international artists making local waves, The National is all about our local contemporary artists and the waves they’re making here and around the world. Appropriately, it takes place in the “off” years of the Biennale, kicking off in 2017, we're now in for its fourth iteration in 2023. 

With its biggest footprint yet, The National brings together 48 new artist projects involving more than 80 artists across four major galleries. 

Campbelltown Arts Centre joins the fold for the first time this year, pooling in with the Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW), Carriageworks, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA).

With so much to soak up, we have pulled together an invaluable guide for you below, divvied up by venue. 

The National 4: what you can see and where

The National at Carriageworks
The National at Carriageworks

Over in Redfern, a lot of the work from the 11 artists on show is as daring and downright wacky as you’d expect from Carriageworks, in contrast to beautiful pieces informed by ancient cultural practices. In a hidden back corner, you’ll find Jason Phu’s mixed-media installation ‘Frog band plays in a frog pub to small frogs in the frog swamp at the beginning of time’ – emanating the energy of an abandoned post-apocalyptic low-budget theme park. Erika Scott’s towering ‘The Circadian Cul-de-sac’ is an otherworldly (yet uncomfortably familiar) scene assembled from discarded fish tanks and "domestic deitrus". And there's loads more in store.

The National at AGNSW
The National at AGNSW

From the moment you set foot in AGNSW's outpost, you'll be greeted by the colourful, towering ceramic sculptures of Nabilah Nordin, whose raucous textures contrast the building's classical architecture. The work of 14 artists is on show here, and other highlights include Heather B. Swann’s sculptural explorations, which beautifully upend the tragic roots of an ancient myth; Abdul Abdullah’s playful side is on show with his personified nature scenes; and at the base of the escalators, Gerry Wedd’s large-scale installation puts a modern twist on traditional blue and white ceramics (bonus points for the ceramic bong and the hidden skulls). 

 

The National at Campbelltown Arts Centre
The National at Campbelltown Arts Centre

CAC has teamed up with The National for the first time. With the work of 11 artists on show, you can see some of the most exciting and warmly curated contemporary art in the country here. An upended boat covered in knick-knacks hovers in the middle of ‘Coherent Narratives’, an installation made up of various sculptural assemblages by a Filipino-Australian family unit. There’s also a whole room of Lynda Draper’s ethereal ceramic sculptures (‘Talismans for Unsettled Times’) which resemble other-worldly alien mushroom colonies; and settle in for a video installation created by Brook Andrew, which summons a number of interlinked stories concerning colonial fall-out.

The National at the MCA
The National at the MCA

Over at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Circular Quay, 13 artists and collectives are presentedSimryn Gill has created a poetic evocation of the now-demolished garden of her elderly Italian neighbour in Marrickville; and Allison Chhorn’s immersive video installation invites you to step inside a ‘shade house’ shrouded in moving projections. Collaborative and community-based practices have a strong presence at the MCA, including a powerful video installation produced by artists from Jilamara Arts Centre filmed on Country in the remote Milikapiti community in the Tiwi Islands.

