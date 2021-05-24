We love the look of this cool group show at Woolloomooloo institution Artspace

Artspace is about to get a swish new look. The Gunnery will close for renos in the second half of this year, coming back even better and cementing its spot as one of Sydney’s coolest art institutions. But they ain’t going quietly.

You can check out spectacular exhibition The pleasurable, the illegible, the multiple, the mundane until the space closes its doors on July 11. It’s a powerful group show that brings together a dozen Australian and international artists including performance artist Wura-Natasha Ogunji, French conceptual artist Laurent Grasso and Rachel Rose’s dreamy video installation ‘Everything and More’. Curated by Talia Linz​, the exhibition also showcases a cool watercolour series by Sydneysider Carla Cescon, ‘Sequence on Sequence,’ which features 39 double-sided panels.

The works explore the central idea that we are in a moment of global introspection and a realignment of our relationships. While the artists are working across a bunch of different mediums, they all draw on love and loss, offering us a sneaky peek into their innermost thoughts about how we play the game of life. And that sounds pretty cool to us, so get along to Artspace while you still can and soak it all up before the Woolloomooloo venue transforms into the next stage of its cultural existence when it reopens in 2022.