Black and white has never looked brighter than First Nations artist Hayley Millar Baker's photography

Step into a beautiful world of darkness and light that glows brighter than colour when UTS Gallery presents a gorgeous survey exhibition of the incredible photography of First Nations artist Hayley Millar Baker. Pulled together under the title There We Were All in One Place, it collects 35 works spanning five photographic series created between 2016 and 2019.

Opening on April 13 and in place until June 14, the show explores Aboriginal experience and culture: a sense of place, family and identity. Millar Baker’s work is informed by her Gunditjmara and cross-cultural heritage, by a keen interest in historical archives, and also integrates photographs taken by her grandfather in celebration of inter-generational creativity.

“Guided by a non-linear form of storytelling that sees past, present and future as an unbroken continuum, Millar Baker uses photography and storytelling to re-author history and assert the authority of memory and experience across generations,” says UTS Curator Stella Rosa McDonald.

The exhibition is accompanied by a Learning Experience designed by curator and educator Emily McDaniel in consultation with Millar Baker. Aimed at tertiary students across disciplines but available to all visitors to the exhibition, the experience is designed to facilitate the development of personal connections to the work and encourages participants to reflect on their own personal experiences, memories and understandings. It will tour to Deakin University Art Gallery and Flinders University Museum of Art in 2022.

Love art that makes you think? Check out The National at MCA, AGNSW and Carriageworks.