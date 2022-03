Camp and kitsch master provocateurs the Huxleys invite you into their surreal and sparkly world

Welcome to the bejeweled and bedazzled world of the Huxleys, the legendary Melbourne-based performance duo who conjure curious creatures out of sequins and spandex from the comfort of their Clifton Hill studio.

In this episode of Things You Only Know If… they talk glam rock, inflatable vulvas and their dream of Eurovision glory.

