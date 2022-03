Most of us would run for the hills if we bumped into a ghost, but for Tiffany Vaughan, seeing spooks and spectres are all in a day's work. As a ghost tour guide at Q Station in Manly, Sydney's most haunted location, she goes toe to toe with spirits on the daily, while revealing the site's eerie history to creeped-out guests.

In this episode of Things You Only Know If... Vaughan shares why she believes in the paranormal and why the infamous Gravedigger's Cottage is her idea of a good time.

