From colourful mounds to tiny quarrelling Romans, ornate glass works and detailed bronze sculptures – there is a spread of 49 sculptures to intrigue and delight you at the 21st Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize. The exhibition is showing for the first time ever at the new Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf, and the beautiful architecture and views at this historic waterfront location are alone worth the visit. Presented by Woollahra Council and open to artists across Australia and New Zealand, the Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize is Australia’s pre-eminent award for small sculpture, attracting strong support from artists, collectors and critics. It’s also the first national acquisitive prize for an original sculpture of up to 80cm in any dimension. Each year the winning work is acquired by Council and forms part of the permanent public collection which is on display for the community to enjoy for free. This year, Bruce Reynolds has been awarded the $25,000 prize for his work, ‘Animal Kraters’, which will be acquired for the Council’s permanent public collection. Nabilah Nordin received the Special Commendation Award of $2,000 for ‘Glut Cherry’, while Peter Tilley was selected for the Mayor’s Award, winning $1,000 for ‘The Next Voyage’. The exhibition is a chance to discover some of the world’s most exciting contemporary sculptures and be introduced to the most innovative artists working in the medium. The 2022 finalists explore an eclectic mix of themes including loss of identity, de