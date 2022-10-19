Sydney
Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf

  • Double Bay
Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize 2022
Photograph: Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf/Jacquie Manning
This stunning heritage gallery on the waterfront has a varied and fascinating history

Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf is a cultural hub in the local community. Over its lifetime, this significant heritage building has had a rich and diverse history. It has been home to many important local families, the headquarters for the Royal Commission on Espionage, and a community-gathering place as the Woollahra Arts Centre. It was most recently the treasured Double Bay Library before its relocation to Kiaora Place. The vision of the gallery is to be the cultural heart of Woollahra and support creative talent to flourish. It is a collaborative space for all to connect with and be enriched by the arts. The gallery focuses on contemporary art through the yearly exhibition calendar of a range of diverse shows by different artists.

Address:
548 New South Head Road
Double Bay
Sydney
2028
Contact:
www.woollahragallery.com.au
02 9184 1016
Opening hours:
Wed-Fri 10am-6pm, Sat-Sun 10am-5pm

Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize

From colourful mounds to tiny quarrelling Romans, ornate glass works and detailed bronze sculptures – there is a spread of 49 sculptures to intrigue and delight you at the 21st Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize. The exhibition is showing for the first time ever at the new Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf, and the beautiful architecture and views at this historic waterfront location are alone worth the visit. Presented by Woollahra Council and open to artists across Australia and New Zealand, the Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize is Australia’s pre-eminent award for small sculpture, attracting strong support from artists, collectors and critics. It’s also the first national acquisitive prize for an original sculpture of up to 80cm in any dimension. Each year the winning work is acquired by Council and forms part of the permanent public collection which is on display for the community to enjoy for free.  This year, Bruce Reynolds has been awarded the $25,000 prize for his work, ‘Animal Kraters’, which will be acquired for the Council’s permanent public collection. Nabilah Nordin received the Special Commendation Award of $2,000 for ‘Glut Cherry’, while Peter Tilley was selected for the Mayor’s Award, winning $1,000 for ‘The Next Voyage’. The exhibition is a chance to discover some of the world’s most exciting contemporary sculptures and be introduced to the most innovative artists working in the medium. The 2022 finalists explore an eclectic mix of themes including loss of identity, de

