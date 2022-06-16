Time Out says

Is bigger really better? The good folks at Fun Lab certainly think so. Two new epic additions to their entertainment hub in Alexandria are bringing the good times on a whole new scale. Right next door to the HiJinx Hotel, the world’s first challenge room venue, and the ever-popular Archie Bros Cirque Electriq, is the nation’s largest indoor mini-golf arena, featuring 27 pun-tastic novelty putt-putt holes spread across three madcap courses.

Fans of Holey Moley, which now boasts 18 venues across five states, will be familiar with the whimsical wordplay and bonkers concepts that are the stock and trade of this popular putt-putt franchise, but at this expansive new location, the fun has been dialled up to eleven. Set in a warehouse with a soaring 14-meter ceiling height, game designers have really been able to think big, delivering some showstopping holes that really need to be seen to be believed – including a 10-metre tall poop emoji (no really), a gigantic recreation of the board game Mousetrap, and a huge TV game show set, just to name a few. There are also plenty of new innovations that up the ante, like a money-grab wind machine and a whole futuristic UV section where players putt under a black light.

For those who really want the let the good times roll, Holey Moley offers party packages, but even if you’re just popping by for a quick 9 holes with some mates, it’s worth swinging by the in-house bar and restaurant. It's slinging a range of signature cocktails and sandwiches and snacks courtesy of Rando Sandos – and with views looking over the entire venue, it's a great spot for some people watching too.

Each course of 9 holes costs $18 to play per adult.