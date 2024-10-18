Subscribe
  • Things to do | Games and hobbies
  • Alexandria

Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq

Kidults, this circus-themed arcade has retro games, dodgems, VR and laser tag... all under one roof

Alice Ellis
Written by Alice Ellis
Editor in Chief, Australia
Time Out says

This little pocket of Alexandria is the perfect place to hide out on a rainy day. You’ve got indoor warehouses for games, bowling, laser tag and putt-putt thanks to Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and its Funlab neighbours, the Hijinx Hotel and Holey Moley.

Inside, there are bowling lanes, an interactive 3D theatre ride, a laser tag zone (more so for the kids), and the tightest dodgem track you’ll ever come across.

Older players will enjoy shooting hoops at the basketball rings, playing on old-school games like Pac-Man and Space Invaders, and trying out the VR platforms.

Younger kids (aged 8-10) will enjoy the overhead rope course and the whac-a-mole arcade games.

In the middle, there’s Dazzler's Diner, where you’ll get your sugar fix from any one of the cocktails. They’ve got spiked shakes, plus many non alcoholic options.

Prices vary, depending on what interests you, but they have packages for families, groups and also parties.

Details

Address
75
O’Riordan Street
Alexandria
2015
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu noon-10pm; Fri midday-midnight; Sat 10am-midnight; Sun 10am-9pm
