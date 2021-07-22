The heritage-listed Sydney Harbour Bridge is as iconic to the Emerald City as the shell-like white sails of the Sydney Opera House. But you might not know that the design for the 'Coathanger', as we affectionately call it, which is the largest steel arch bridge in the world, was not decided upon very easily. In 1900, the government announced a worldwide competition for the design and construction of the bridge, and more than 70 designs were rejected. British firm Dorman Long eventually won the contract in 1924 after successive competitions were held.

That's right, the decision process took nearly a quarter of a century. The bridge we know today was opened 89 years ago in 1932, after construction started in 1923. But it could have been a very different story. Let's explore some visions of just how differently Circular Quay would look if the government had been swayed by another proposed design. These incredible digital renderings were created by UK-based creative studio NeoMam, as commissioned by Budget Direct Travel Insurance.

RECOMMENDED: Learn the fascinating stories behind these super-secret Sydney spots.