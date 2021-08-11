Sydney landmarks you didn't know used to be cemeteries

Town Hall Station

Did you know that Town Hall Station stands where Sydney’s first cemetery once lay? It’s what’s known as the Old Sydney Cemetery and was established in September 1792 by governor Arthur Phillip and the reverend Richard Johnson, back when it was the outskirts of town (it’s the dead centre of the city now). In 1812, governor Lachlan Macquarie authorised the extension of the burial ground to the north and west and granted a site for a new church, St Andrew’s, next door, covering just under a hectare.

By 1820 the cemetery was full, so a new burial ground was set aside on Brickfield Hill – now the site of Central railway station. Vaults and graves were opened and most of the corpses and tombs deposited in the new burial ground, though some were left behind. Once closed, the cemetery was neglected, and by 1837 many of the headstones had been vandalised. The cemetery became “a resort for bad characters at night” and by day stray pigs, goats and horses wandered among the graves, many of which lay open. Graves and remains were still being discovered years after the cemetery officially relocated. In the 1890s water main excavations uncovered skulls. Just skulls.

In 1924, coffins and tombs were unearthed while electric lighting was being installed, and most recently in 2007, evidence of at least 50 graves was uncovered during station updates.