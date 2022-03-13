The street with no name
You wouldn’t think that a well-to-do Inner West area next to the swanky shops at the Tramsheds would have a paranormal reputation, but the nicknamed ‘street with no name’ is a well-known – and oft avoided – spectral site. You’ll find the nameless street behind a padlocked and barbed wire gate, overgrown with sufficiently spooky brambles and a sign reading ‘danger: crane working overhead’. The distinct absence of a crane or any visible construction work leads us to believe that the real danger lies in a realm that’s beyond our senses. The alleged haunting of the site is connected to a string of deaths and murders in the area, from the death of a railway worker on the tracks that now ferry the Light Rail and the mutilation of a young boy in the 1960s, to the 2000s murder of a homeless man at the nearby Jubilee Park grandstand. Today, otherworldly reports include dogs (the wisest of us all) behaving strangely around the area and human visitors experiencing unusual temperature shifts, hearing ghostly footsteps and feeling nauseated and anxious.