The paramount rule in any spooky situation is to not be the denier. The jock who says, “ghosts aren’t real” is always the first one to get throttled by an angry apparition. So with open minds and willing spirits, we invite you to explore Sydney’s most haunted sites. These former insane asylums, abandoned roads, converted gaols and chilly tunnels may not appear to be the stuff of nightmares in the sensical light of day, but one too many shadowy coincidences coupled with gruesome histories have inspired us to get our ghost-hunting gear together and investigate.

If you want some wraith-watching advice from a pro, check out these spine-tingling ghost tours operating in Sydney. And if you need a moment of reprieve from the manic hunt, forget all these grisly tales while you get pampered at Sydney’s best spas.

