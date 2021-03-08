The best harbour beaches in Sydney
Sure, the ocean is pretty. But the sands of the harbourfront have an appeal all their own
It's sunny outside. You want to go to the beach. But the drive to Bondi is looking like absolute hell. And besides, you haven't shown one of our (many) harbour beaches much appreciation lately. Which means you're missing a trick. When you want to beat the crowds or get some beach time in quick-snap after work, these secluded sands found up and down the harbour shores should be your go-tos.
But which ones are worth the trip? We asked an expert – Caroline Ford, author of the new book Sydney Beaches: A History – for her top tips.
Camp Cove
Chinamans Beach
Parsley Bay Reserve
Seven Shillings Beach
Store Beach
