The best harbour beaches in Sydney

Sure, the ocean is pretty. But the sands of the harbourfront have an appeal all their own

It's sunny outside. You want to go to the beach. But the drive to Bondi is looking like absolute hell. And besides, you haven't shown one of our (many) harbour beaches much appreciation lately. Which means you're missing a trick. When you want to beat the crowds or get some beach time in quick-snap after work, these secluded sands found up and down the harbour shores should be your go-tos.

But which ones are worth the trip? We asked an expert – Caroline Ford, author of the new book Sydney Beaches: A History – for her top tips.