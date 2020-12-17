The 50 best beaches in Sydney – ranked

Update as of 1 January 2021: The north part of the Northern Beaches LGA, north of Narrabeen Lagoon, is currently under lockdown, and therefore, any beaches in this zone are not open to the public. Please do not visit any beaches in this area of Sydney until public health orders have been lifted.

It's no surprise that a city surrounded by water on almost all sides is spoilt for choice when it comes to beaches. There are over 100 scattered around Sydney’s shores (exact figures vary on who you ask, as some disappear with the tides or are all but impossible to reach), but such an embarrassment of sandy riches can make picking the right beach to visit a bit of a head-scratcher.

To help you out, we’ve cast our discerning eyes across almost every beach in the city, awarding points for accessibility, natural beauty, range of facilities and unique charms. We’ve tallied the results, tabulated the scores and can now reveal our definitive rankings of the 50 best beaches in Sydney.

Grab those beach towels, slip, slop, slap, and dive right in.

Not a beach person? Check out these glorious National Parks less than 100km from the Sydney CBD.