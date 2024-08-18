The historic White Bay Power Station is located in the heart of the Bays West area in the Inner West suburb of Rozelle (near Balmain) and it is a focal point in transformation of the Bays West precinct. The state heritage-listed building was built from 1912 to 1917, and operated right up until it was decommissioned in 1984. It happens to be Sydney's oldest surviving power station, and it still holds equipment and machinery that predates the 1950s, with the site's recent refurbishment preserving much of its original fixtures.

After being closed to the public for more than 100 years (although, if you speak to the right people, they'll have tales to tell about illegal '90s raves) this iconic Sydney landmark underwent extensive remediation and conservation works in order to start a new life as a hub for arts, culture and community. In March 2024, they threw open the doors to kick off the new era with the 24th Biennale of Sydney, welcoming over 180,000 visitors over three months (and also going on to nab two awards in the inaugural Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Awards!).

Since there’s no parking on site, the best way to get to White Bay Power Station is by public transport. Regular bus routes 441 and 442 stop on Robert Street, just outside the venue. The easiest place to board is from a bus stop near Town Hall Station and the Queen Victoria Building.

The site is generally only open to visitors for events, festivals and tours. Check out what's coming up over here.