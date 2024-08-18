Subscribe
White Bay Power Station

After being closed for over 100 years, this industrial monolith is Sydney's hottest new hub of arts and culture

Alannah Le Cross
Written by Alannah Le Cross
Arts and Culture Editor, Time Out Sydney
The historic White Bay Power Station is located in the heart of the Bays West area in the Inner West suburb of Rozelle (near Balmain) and it is a focal point in transformation of the Bays West precinct. The state heritage-listed building was built from 1912 to 1917, and operated right up until it was decommissioned in 1984. It happens to be Sydney's oldest surviving power station, and it still holds equipment and machinery that predates the 1950s, with the site's recent refurbishment preserving much of its original fixtures. 

After being closed to the public for more than 100 years (although, if you speak to the right people, they'll have tales to tell about illegal '90s raves) this iconic Sydney landmark underwent extensive remediation and conservation works in order to start a new life as a hub for arts, culture and community. In March 2024, they threw open the doors to kick off the new era with the 24th Biennale of Sydney, welcoming over 180,000 visitors over three months (and also going on to nab two awards in the inaugural Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Awards!).

Since there’s no parking on site, the best way to get to White Bay Power Station is by public transport. Regular bus routes 441 and 442 stop on Robert Street, just outside the venue. The easiest place to board is from a bus stop near Town Hall Station and the Queen Victoria Building.

The site is generally only open to visitors for events, festivals and tours. Check out what's coming up over here.

Details

Address
155 Robert Street
Rozelle
Sydney
2039
Cross street:
Mullens Street
Transport:
Regular bus routes 441 and 442 stop on Robert Street, just outside the venue.

What’s on

Power Up Festival

Sydney’s recently revamped cultural space, the White Bay Power Station, will be welcoming visitors this spring for a huge *free* event, with the eclectic delights of Power Up Festival taking over for three days and two nights from September 20–22. From bands and DJs to cabaret and magic shows, all served up with a huge helping of visual arts, each day of the festival will have different programming, spotlighting the very best of the local community. Discover artworks from over 100 local artists; 200 musicians and performers, including renowned Inner West singer/songwriter Josh Pyke and a spectacular site-specific aerial performance from Legs on the Wall; and delicious eats and drinks from local faves including Mary’s, Mapo Gelato, White Bay Brewery and more. For those that love a bit of variety, Friday will be for you, featuring a stellar line-up of circus acts, magic, cabaret and cultural performances. From morning to evening, Saturday will be jam-packed with electrifying indie/rock performances from local musicians and theatrical performers. Meanwhile, Sunday will be full of family-friendly vibes, perfect for all who want to unwind and relax for the week – bring along your bub to learn all about music and instruments, enjoy an enchanting set of classical music, or come for a relaxed wander through the historic halls. Photograph: Supplied | Josh Pyke Following the success of the 24th Biennale of Sydney – which saw the site welcome 180,000 visitors, and also cleaned up at t

