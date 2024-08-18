Power Up Festival
Sydney’s recently revamped cultural space, the White Bay Power Station, will be welcoming visitors this spring for a huge *free* event, with the eclectic delights of Power Up Festival taking over for three days and two nights from September 20–22. From bands and DJs to cabaret and magic shows, all served up with a huge helping of visual arts, each day of the festival will have different programming, spotlighting the very best of the local community. Discover artworks from over 100 local artists; 200 musicians and performers, including renowned Inner West singer/songwriter Josh Pyke and a spectacular site-specific aerial performance from Legs on the Wall; and delicious eats and drinks from local faves including Mary’s, Mapo Gelato, White Bay Brewery and more. For those that love a bit of variety, Friday will be for you, featuring a stellar line-up of circus acts, magic, cabaret and cultural performances. From morning to evening, Saturday will be jam-packed with electrifying indie/rock performances from local musicians and theatrical performers. Meanwhile, Sunday will be full of family-friendly vibes, perfect for all who want to unwind and relax for the week – bring along your bub to learn all about music and instruments, enjoy an enchanting set of classical music, or come for a relaxed wander through the historic halls. Photograph: Supplied | Josh Pyke Following the success of the 24th Biennale of Sydney – which saw the site welcome 180,000 visitors, and also cleaned up at t