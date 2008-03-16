Abercrombie Hotel

Time Out says

We’re not going to mince words here: if you’re reading this you’re obviously a person of taste and quality, and we’d like you to be around and stepping out in Sydney for as long as possible. For that reason, we hope that you don’t smoke – honestly, it’s several different kinds of poison being sucked into your most vulnerable places. That being said, if you absolutely must smoke and have been struggling to find somewhere to do so with a drink, the Abercrombie’s beer garden is largely undercover (but seriously, quit). We were worried when the old girl shut her doors, but the last two years have proved that the venue can take local gentrification in its stride, and maintain some of its grungy identity in the process. The pub’s been glammed up since its grimy Purple Sneakers indie heyday, now offering the expected tap and local beers, decently priced spirits and wine and a constantly evolving kitchen (mainly fried things and burgers, but still a solidly affordable option for the hungry Broadway drinker on the go). These days the music tends more toward the EDM end of the spectrum for most of the regular nights, with DJs performing out the back and inside the pub itself, and we’d be remiss in not mentioning that the décor is kitschily superb, right down to the fake bookshelves and nudie pix.