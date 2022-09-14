Sydney
Timeout

Bar Conte

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills
Time Out says

A lively Italian-inspired cocktail spot in the heart of Surry Hills dedicated to the king of cocktails, the Negroni

The Negroni. Gin, vermouth, Campari, three simple ingredients that when put together right, make for a sublime drinking experience of sophisticated bitterness and balance. When done incorrectly – better left unsaid. All this is to say, that if a bar is going to open as a Negroni specialist, you'd better hope you're in good hands. Thankfully at Bar Conte, Sydney's first and only dedicated Negroni bar, co-founder Raffaelle Lombard considers himself very well versed in the Negroni sphere, having thrown them back since his early 20s around the Amalfi coast.

Naturally placed in Sydney's cocktail bar epicentre of Surry Hills, Bar Conte boasts a list of over 20 Negroni variations, using top shelf Australian and Italian vermouths so you can have your cocktail exactly as you like. You can go the classic, or mix things up with a bourbon-based Boulavardier, a version made with Pinot Grigio called the "Bicicletta", a mezcal Negroni, and even a chocolate Negroni made with chocolate liqueur. Beyond the Negroni, you'll find a list of classic cocktails and Italian wines.

Negroni-appropriate snacks whipped up by Steve De Vecchi (the Apollo) will help keep you nice during aperativo hour too. We're talking the likes of appelation oysters with Negroni dressing, Negroni infused salami, burratino with wilted bitter greens, and eggplant caprino. 

During the day, Bar Conte transforms into Caffé, run by Ona coffee with classic continental breaky options of pastries and imported biscuits.

Love yourself a tiny but mighty cocktail bar? Then you're going to love Piccolo Bar in Kings Cross.

Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
340 Riley Street
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
www.instagram.com/barconte_surryhills
02 7254 1170
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed, 6:30am-3pm & 5-11pm; Thu, 6:30am-3pm; Fri-Sat, 7:30am-11pm
