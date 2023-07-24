Sydney
Timeout

Barangaroo House

  1. Barangaroo House in Barangaroo
  2. People dining outside at Barangaroo House
This architectural and multi-layered marvel is full of good things to eat, drink and see

Is it a spaceship? Three giant bowls stacked on top of each other? No, it's Barangaroo House! The behemoth took four years of research, design and development before its hotly anticipated arrival to the drinking and dining scene late in 2017.

The vibe is all things for allcomers from the bottom to the top, and the journey begins on the ground level at House Bar. It's a posh take on a pub, for all intents and purposes, with marble benchtops, curvy leather banquettes and places to park your bum both indoors and out. You know the drill down here: beers, burgers and all the rest of it.

On level one, you'll find Rekōdo – a Japanese-inspired restaurant and vinyl bar with very funky cocktails. Influenced by Japanese listening rooms, this sonic paradise is full of moody corners, immersive sound and more zingy boozy bevs than we can count. 

If your legs still have it in 'em, hike up to the top, where you'll find Smoke. It's one of the city's best rooftop bars and a dress circle seat to watch the sun go down with neck-stretching panoramas of the city and the sea.

Want more cool places to drink? Here's our pick of the best bars in Sydney right now.

Matty Hirsch
Matty Hirsch

Details

Address:
35 Barangaroo Ave
Barangaroo
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 8587 5400
Opening hours:
Daily noon-midnight

What’s on

DJ Set Series at Rekōdo

Wednesdays don’t always get the best rap when it comes to the most poppin’ of days in the week in Sydney – but things are definitely on, if you know where to look.  This August, everyone who likes vinyl records and fried cheese sandos can head down to Rekōdo. This Japanese-inspired vinyl and cocktail bar is tucked away inside the architecturally-impressive Barangaroo House on the Barangaroo foreshore, and it’s coming through every Wednesday night this winter with a weekly DJ set series that promises all-round good times, and more than one great classic hit.  This DJ Set Series is curated by some of the brightest in the biz. Attendees will get the chance to get down to sets by Mike Who & Caravan (August 2), Elefant Tracks with Diola, Sola and DGGZ (August 9), Utopian State bringing Surahan (August 16), Future Classic (August 23), and then a final explosive wrap up party with I OH YOU’s Paddy Harrowsmith and Johann Ponniah (August 30).  All the DJs will be spinning vinyl decks, with the soundtrack reflective of Australia’s fresh music soundscape – with a fair bit of hip hop, disco, funk, soul and jazz also set to be sprinkled into the dancey mix. But at  Rekōdo, it’s not just about the beats. It’s also about the food. And the extremely funky earth-friendly cocktails.  Every Wednesday night, punters will get to hoe into head chef Tara Chu’s specially designed menu, which we’re told will include wagyu hotdog buns, fried cheese sandwiches and togarashi popcorn. The drinks also loo

