Time Out says

Is it a spaceship? Three giant bowls stacked on top of each other? No, it's Barangaroo House! The behemoth took four years of research, design and development before its hotly anticipated arrival to the drinking and dining scene late in 2017.

The vibe is all things for allcomers from the bottom to the top, and the journey begins on the ground level at House Bar. It's a posh take on a pub, for all intents and purposes, with marble benchtops, curvy leather banquettes and places to park your bum both indoors and out. You know the drill down here: beers, burgers and all the rest of it.

On level one, you'll find Rekōdo – a Japanese-inspired restaurant and vinyl bar with very funky cocktails. Influenced by Japanese listening rooms, this sonic paradise is full of moody corners, immersive sound and more zingy boozy bevs than we can count.

If your legs still have it in 'em, hike up to the top, where you'll find Smoke. It's one of the city's best rooftop bars and a dress circle seat to watch the sun go down with neck-stretching panoramas of the city and the sea.

