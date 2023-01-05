The 52 best bars in Sydney in 2023

What is it? A wine shop/bar/restaurant in a poky two-level space on the Darlinghurst end of Oxford Street. Downstairs is what's been described as a "tight, messy, chaotic wine bar like you’d find in Paris, or Italy". Upstairs is for dining on simple Italian food.
Why we love it: Whether it be for a drink and a snack in the bar downstairs, or a more structured dinner service reserved for the second storey, everything at Paski is about quality: quality wine from quality winemakers and exceptional ingredients pulled together to pack real punch. That's why it won Bar of the Year in Time Out's Food & Drink Awards 2022.
Time Out tip: You must try part-owner and chef Enrico Tomelleri’s pappalá – a crimson spread made of milk-soaked cod, bread and tomato. It's addictive.