Time Out says

Although there are 30 taps at Buddy’s Bar, there is no actual bar. There’s nothing for a bartender to even stand behind and furthermore, there is no bartender. Instead, staff direct you to the glassware and encourage you to get pouring yourself.

Yep. This is a moment where you’ll actually want to listen when they explain ‘how this place works’.

At the front counter, the Buddy’s staff provide you with a card that you load up with your funds ($30 should get you started). Peruse the glorious wall of taps until you find a beer, wine or cocktail that tickles your fancy, grab an appropriate glass, tap your card on the scanner above and pour yourself a cold one. This repeated process leaves you feeling a little like Charlie in the Chocolate Factory, and gives Buddy’s a laid back, almost house party-like feel.

The Buddy’s King street location is the former site of pay-what-you-want restaurant Lentil As Anything, proving Newtown always feels the need to do something different. The airy space has orange tiles and painted stairs, but really, the booze is the main feature. A little over half of the 30 taps are dedicated to a range of craft beer, while the rest are split between chilled wines and premixed cocktails. The taps constantly rotate their offering based on demand, so if you particularly enjoy a drink make sure to tell the staff.

Sheer choice, free-will and a general lighthearted energy are what give Buddy’s its relaxed vibe, making it a great spot to catch up with old mates, or to make new ones. The community feel is continued in the in-house menu curated by Rub-A-Dub, which features sharable treats such as pulled beef piadina, tantalising chicken ribs and some ‘Not So Fairy Bread’ (because nostalgia is on the menu too). There’s even a metre of cheesy bolognese bruschetta available for that moment in the night when you want to be really popular and crank the party up a notch.

Buddy’s is open from 4pm to midnight from Wednesday to Friday, and from noon to midnight on Saturday and Sunday. Pour yourself 50 cents worth of various cocktails to find the one to best accompany a Friday or Saturday night DJ set, or pull a pint of Buddy’s Lager while enjoying an acoustic Sunday session, peacefully aware this is one party where you won’t be asked to pick up any empties.