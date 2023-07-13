July 2023 update: Calling all Australians: The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is about to kick off, and not only will it be the biggest women's sporting event the world has ever seen, it’s also going to be the biggest international sporting event to be hosted in Australia since the Sydney 2000 Olympics. So yes, it’s kind of a big deal.

To match the excitement of the epic month-long tournament, Surry Hills stalwart the Clock, in partnership with Patrón, will be giving away free Margaritas for the first goal the Matildas score in every match they play during the 2023 tournament. And while we’re not the best at maths, if the Matildas make it all the way through to the grand final, that’s a heck of a lot of free Margaritas. The Clock will be slinging Patrón Perfect Margaritas for the Matildas’ first game against Ireland on Thursday, July 20, and every match they play following.

To get your free Marg, register your details on the Clock’s website before kick-off each game, show your confirmation email to the bar staff, and then get a wristband. When the Matildas score their first goal, it’s go time, baby. Come on, Matildas!

- Avril Treasure

*****

Read on for our original write-up of the Clock from 2008 by Sarah Norris

The Clock is an institution in the Sydney pub scene. The regal two-storey hotel occupies a commanding position on Surry Hills’ Crown Street and a well-earned place in the hangover hall of fame for most Sydneysiders following a big night out here. And while times change and slight décor adjustments are made over the years, the Clock essentially remains the same. It aims to be most of the things to most of the people and it does so commendably. The biggest shift in the past couple of years has been the addition of the courtyard, which is full of smokers. It might be a lovely spot, with hanging ferns and great mood lighting – and Sydney may be a city that truly embraces the outdoors – but if you’re not prepared to regress to circa 1999, when you’d wake to stinky clothes after a night out, you’ll need to stay indoors or make for the big, wraparound balcony upstairs. You’ll find an extensive collection of clocks in the downstairs front bar, most of which don’t keep good time, as well as big crowds hoeing into pizzas and other pub staples like fish and chips and steak. It’s mostly a beer scene down here, but if you’re looking for cocktails or wine from the mostly Australian list, upstairs is for you. Trends come and go and we grow older, but it seems there will always be a crowd at the Clock.