Where to watch the FIFA World Cup in Sydney

It's time for the world game to unite us all in sleeplessness as the FIFA World Cup tournament gets underway in Russia and we acclimatise to strange sleeping hours to catch those 4am games. Luckily Australia's draw is slightly kinder to diurnal types, with Australia vs France screening at 8pm on Sat Jun 16, Australia vs Denmark at 10pm on Thu Jun 21, and Australia vs Peru at midnight on Wed Jun 27. These are the venues where you can cheer on the Socceroos, and maybe catch some of the big ticket games with a beer in hand.

Recommended: The 50 best pubs in Sydney

Need a coffee because you're sleep deprived? Here's the best coffee in the CBD. Fancy a kick around? Try one of Sydney's best parks.