Timeout

East Village Sydney

  4 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars

It’s worth the climb to drink up on the rooftop of this jazzed-up pub

We don’t need to tell you how much Sydney loves a rooftop bar, and the top floor addition to the East Village Hotel (previously the Darlo Village) is an A-grade, lofty drinking perch. Sure, if cardio isn’t your friend you may even find you have to take a breather at the second floor, but that’s not going to be a problem because that’s where they added the Athletic Club, a vintage sports-themed bar that has a very toffy, “I went to Eton during the Downton Abbey years” vibe about it. This is not the place to get rugby league drunk.

Now you’ve had a rest, onwards and upwards so you can arrive victorious at the secluded garden bar on the top floor. It’s not a huge space, so arriving before the crowds is always a smart plan of attack. And it’s a bit frillier up here, so don’t be surprised if you’re sat at a table fully set for dinner, even if you’re just there for a tart-and-autumnal blood plum Margarita and views of the CBD.

But if you’re not feeling like the hike, or you want a drink that doesn’t come with the whimsical side notes, stay on the ground floor. You can still sit outside on Liverpool Street and lean back on the green, orange and red tiles that have always lined this Darlo pub, or head inside where things are a bit more Nordic in lots of expensive grey and extra-squooshy stools that are very easy to fall off. They’ve got a very pared-back tap beer list – there’s only six, including a cider, and one is Tooheys New and another is Mismatch’s session ale. Wine is the real focus here. So much so that there’s a board up on the wall listing their cellar bottles and if one is open for by-the-glass pours a little light bulb lights up beside it like an old fashioned train timetable. Maybe you can have a glass of the skin contact From Sunday pinot gris. It looks like a rosé, smells sweet like pie and tastes savoury as a cheeseboard. Or you could go the everyday pours, which hold their own. A night spent on the grippy Urban Winery Project’s gris-gewurtz-riesling blend is money well spent.

In fact, they love wine so much here they have a whole menu dedicated to wine cocktails so spice up your glass of plonk and make it a seasonal Mimosa, a Sherry Cobbler, a Claret Cup or a summer Spritz instead. Fill in the edges with their tiered steak special on Mondays, beer and burger special on Wednesdays, or on Sundays slope in for a roast dinner you didn’t have to cook yourself. 

Emily Lloyd-Tait

234 Palmer St
Darlinghurst
Darlinghurst
2010
www.eastvillagesydney.com.au.
0431 622 944
Mon-Sat 11am-midnight; Sun 11am-10p

East Village Sydney Winter Garden

A rooftop might not be the cosiest venue when the mercury plummets, but the East Village Sydney is having a crack at keeping their lofty drinking spot popular in the colder months with this pretty-in-pink makeover. From Thursday, June 2 the rooftop terrace will be adorned in fairy lights, rosy lighting and a forest of baby’s breath to give it that musk stick meets Elle Woods appeal, but… winter themed. They’re calling the set-up Winter Garden, and while the colouring might not make a whole lot of sense, they sure will be capturing the ‘millennial pink’ crowd. The themed menu, on the other hand, is ticking all the boxes by going heavy on the winter-friendly snacks from Alpine regions. Think sizzling bratwurst and four-cheese fondue spiked with Luxardo Maraschino liqueur – yep, they’re even making the pot of cheese pink. The team will also be pouring special warming drinks like spiced mulled wine and cider, mead from the Barossa Valley, and a smoked Ron Zacapa 23 rum Old Fashioned, an Alpine Sour and a Winter Spritz to keep you warm on the inside. The blushing bash will run until late August so you've got plenty of time to rug up and paint the town red, er, pink. The cold is well and truly here. Why not warm up in front of a fire place at one of these Sydney pubs?

