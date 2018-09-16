Time Out says

You've probably walked past the Evening Star Hotel hundreds of times – one of those early morning-late-night boozers surrounding Central Station and favoured by the high-vis set. It's worth taking a closer look now, because inside they've taken inspiration from Bladerunner's hyper-neon, pan-Asian, dystopic future to creat a new venue called Gweilo. Yep, it's the slang term for westerners in Cantonese, which makes sense given chef Seb Gee (Kid Kyoto, China Diner) is serving up a grab-bag of Asian influences on his new menu. We're talking pho-flavoured dumplings, prawn and truffle spring rolls, konbu fried chicken in a bao, and Typhoon shelter prawns. Cocktails are playing from the same rulebook, and featuring lychee, makrut lime, nori and coriander. They're also bringing back flaming absinthe, mixed with Japanese gin, rosemary Aperol, grapefruit, and yuzu. The fact that is has a 4am license during the week and a 6am license on weekends is also very good news for the city.