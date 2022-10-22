Sydney
House of Music and Booze

  • Bars
  • St Peters
Time Out says

The Music and Booze Co. has their first venue in a grungy St. Peters garage

The White Horse has been transformed into the Inner West's coolest little wine pop-up with a killer roster of chefs on the pans.

Details

Address:
161 Princes Highway
St Peters
Sydney
2044
Contact:
themusicandboozeco.com.au
Opening hours:
Fri 4pm-midnight; Sat noon-midnight, Sun noon-10pm

What’s on

Doom Juice Pop-Up Cellar Door

  • Wine bars

Sydney winemakers Sebastian Keys and Zachary Godbolt are bringing their ever-popular natural wine Doom Juice to a new cellar door in St Peters. The label's first venue will open to  wine lovers on Friday, September 2 from inside the garage of the former White Horse Hotel space which The Music & Booze Co has transformed into the House of Music & Booze. The cellar door/music venue/wine bar/snack station houses a takeaway bottle shop inside, and a sundrenched courtyard where residencies include weekly pop-up bistros by some of Sydney's culinary scene's absolute best. The kitchen, dubbed St. Lawrence Bistro is headed up by Bastardo's Jack Fitzhenry, and has an impressive roster. Every Sunday a brand new menu will debut, curated by a different chef. We're talking the likes of Anna Ugarte-Carral and Toby Stansfield (the Old Fitz), Marcelo Munoz (Continental Deli CBD), Sammy Rozsnyoi (Cafe Paci), Wesley-Cooper Jones (P&V), Luka Coyne (Fish Shop), and Ed Saxton (Sagra). Each menu will be paired with a killer natural wine and be strictly limited in its run. The pop-up was originally slated to wrap up at the end of October but the raving success has led to an extension of St. Peters' coolest little wine bar indefinitely. The House of Music & Booze is open Friday, 4pm-midnight, Saturday noon-midnight, and Sunday, noon-10pm.

