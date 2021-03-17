Celebrate the CBD speakeasy's new late-night opening hours with vintage knees up

Not so long ago, Sydney had earned a reputation for smothering its nightlife. These days, however, things are looking up for barkeeps across the city. The killjoy restrictions of the lockout laws are no more, and the red tape that once held up the late-night aspirations of Sydney’s drinking dens has largely been unravelled, meaning bars like CBD speakeasy the Baxter Inn can now welcome punters well into the small hours.

The popular Clarence St watering hole – which has picked up five Time Out Bar Awards over the years and is currently ranked eighth on Time Out’s best Sydney bars list – will be open for business from 4pm until 3pm every single night (yes, including Sundays and Mondays, the usual days of rest for the hospo industry).

To celebrate, the Baxter team is putting on a shindig on its first Sunday opening, on March 21, featuring live music from Boston blues crooner Steve Edmonds and his band. For any whisky wonks out there, the Baxter Inn will be opening more than just its doors on the 21st. A bottle of 27-year-old Laphroaig that has been awaiting a special occasion in the Baxter Inn’s whisky room will also be cracked for the first time, offering customers the chance to sample a dram or two of a truly rare drop.

As ever, entry is free and pretzels are complimentary.