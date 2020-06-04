The 50 best bars in Sydney right now

As of May 15, restrictions began to ease in NSW for hospitality venues, and bars were given the green light to reopen. Currently, bars are allowed to have a maximum occupancy of 50 people at a time, depending on how large the venue is. When you go out, please follow physical distancing measures, wash your hands – and seriously, keep your reservations. Now all you have to do is figure out whose shout it is first.

When it comes to choosing a bar, there's more to consider than ever before. Quality, service and value for money remain front-of-mind, but what about sustainability? Innovation? Collaboration? Low- and no-ABV drinks? PS40 addresses these questions with vim and vigour, which is why it took top honours at our 2020 Bar Awards. Old favourites, such as the Baxter Inn and the Lobo, are still very much at the top of their game, but trailblazing newcomers like Double Deuce Lounge, Maybe Sammy and Cantina OK have raised the bar and already added immeasurably to our exceptional bar scene.

Sydney loves a drink, no doubt about it. From rough-and-ready beer-stained pubs, RSLs and bowling clubs to subterranean speakeasies and glamorous delis with tinned Martinis – the Harbour City has it all. In this town, there’s a bar for every occasion and an occasion for every bar, and this is our handpicked list of the 50 best. Most of these are currently open, but we've left a note for those which aren't.

Had a drink at somewhere on this list and loved it? Share it with the hashtag #TimeOutDrinkList. You can also find out more about how Time Out makes recommendations and reviews bars here.